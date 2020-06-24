  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Frequently going to toilet? A warning sign that you could be infected with Covid-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi,June 24: As we all are aware of symptoms of coronavirus- these include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. The CDC noted that symptoms may appear two to 14 days "after exposure to the virus".

    Frequently going to toilet? A warning sign that you could be infected with Covid-19

    However, one warning sign you may have picked up the bug is to suffer from diarrhoea. Viruses, such as coronavirus, norovirus and rotavirus, can lead to this distressing symptom.

    Norovirus is highly contagious and can tear through classrooms, cruise ships, and other crowded spaces, leaving vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps in its wake.

    Symptoms of Norovirus Infection?

    If you come down with a norovirus infection, you'll probably go from feeling completely healthy to absolutely miserable within a day or two after being exposed. Typical symptoms include nausea, vomiting (more often in children), watery diarrhea (more often in adults), and stomach cramps.

    Other norovirus symptoms include:

    • Low-grade fever
    • Chills
    • Headache
    • Muscle aches
    • Fatigue

    Most of these symptoms aren't serious, but diarrhea and vomiting can deplete your body of the fluid it needs, and you can become dehydrated. Children and the elderly are most susceptible to dehydration, as well as malnutrition from not getting enough nutrients.

    How to prevent Norovirus Infection

    • Good hygiene is the key.
    • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
    • Carefully throw away any contaminated items (such as dirty diapers).
    • Wash raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
    • Clean and disinfect surfaces with a mixture of detergent and chlorine bleach

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus symptoms

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue