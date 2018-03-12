French security expert claims he found details of 20000 Aadhaar cards?

A French security expert who goes under the pseudonym 'Elliot Alderson' (@fs0c131y) claimed that he has found more than 20000 Aadhaar cards. Elliot Alderson has reported security flaws in various Indian government websites, including ISRO, Indian post, over the past few months.

He tweeted, "In less than 3 hours, I found more than 20000 Aadhaar cards available publicly on the web. Repeat after me: #Aadhaar is secure, #Aadhaar is secure..."

"Yesterday, I found 20K+ #Aadhaar cards with a manual search. @UIDAI: Do I need to create a Twitter bot which is doing this work automatically and publish the result on Twitter to have a reaction from your side?"

However, UIDAI has denied breach of Aadhaar data and advised people not to believe misinformation.

UIDAI tweeted, "UIDAI has dismissed the reports as irresponsible which appeared in a section of social and other media on security of Aadhaar system being questioned on account of a few Aadhaar cards reportedly put on the internet by some unscrupulous elements."

Further replying to UIDAI's tweet, If it is really a reaction to my tweets, this is really a bad signal. Instead of making disinformation @UIDAI, please discuss with me. Your threats are useless and I will continue my work. So please stop denying and let's fix things together.

