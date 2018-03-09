French President Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Delhi today on four-day visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day state visit, seeking to boost bilateral cooperation in defence and clean energy sector.

Travelling with his wife Brigitte and delegation of businessmen and ministry officials, Macron will tour India from March 9 to March 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the French president on March 10. Macron will get a special cruise on the Ganges with Prime Minister Narendra Modi including a quiet private meal which will be the highlight of his three-day visit to India, starting Friday evening.

Marking two decades of their bilateral strategic partnership, attending the founding ceremony of the International Solar Alliance on Sunday in New Delhi, inaugurating a solar energy project in Uttar Pradesh besides a visit to Modi's parliamentary constituency-Varanasi-on Monday are the other elements of Macron's visit.

Macron will also be meeting a cross-section of Indian students as well as academics during his stay in India.

The last visit of the French president to India was in January 2016 when Macron was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations that year. Modi last visited France in June 2017, immediately after Macron was elected to office.

India-France strategic partnership, established in 1998, is one of the most important and comprehensive bilateral engagements and is marked by intense and frequent high-level exchanges and deep political understanding.

