Freedom of expression is sacrosanct, Surya on Twitter banning Trump

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan09: Even as Twitter suspended US President Donald Trump's Twitter account, BJP MP Tejasvi surya said that freedom of expression is sacrosanct.

"It can not be curtailed whimsically by private big tech companies without accountability," he Surya said on Twitter.

"Hate in India isn't acceptable. Let's hold them accountable just like in America," Srivatsa YB tweeted.

Now Twitter suspends Team Trump’s account as well

"Sorry dude, I don't want Twitter to ban anyone - Congressi or BJP or anyone... But one certainly can't expect such statesmanship from a party that imposed Emergency," the BJP said in a swipe at the Congress.

"This must be wake up call for all who don't yet understand threat to our democracies by unregulated big tech companies. If they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone," Survya tweeted earlier in the day.

"The platform is provided by a tech company & they are bound to set their rules of engagement after adhering to guidelines set by countries. However, for them to have amplified a hateful narrative for years to suddenly ban does not give them the moral high ground they seek," Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"The platform is provided by a tech company & they are bound to set their rules of engagement after adhering to guidelines set by countries. However, for them to have amplified a hateful narrative for years to suddenly ban does not give them the moral high ground they seek," she said.

2 vaccines, made in India, are ready to save humanity: PM | Oneindia News

"These platforms have been enablers of hate, fake news and continue to be so in different parts of the world where they operate. Now that Trump is out of power suspension coming from all these very platforms that powered him. Sowed hate to reap profits & now being holier than thou," she also said.