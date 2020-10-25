YouTube
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan.

    He was speaking at the Sena''s annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

    "You promise free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said. "Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre," he added.

    In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    "Those crying for justice for Bihar''s son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra''s son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

    Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system. "We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," he said.

    Thackeray also warned BJP not to divide people over caste, creed and religion.

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020

    Sunday, October 25, 2020
