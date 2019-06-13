Free UPSC coaching for Muslim girls, banking and state services exams : Naqvi

New Delhi, June 13: Hours after announcing modernisation of madrasas, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced that the properties belonging to All India Waqf Board will be geo-tagged and facilities like school, college, hospital, community centre, common centre and hostel will be constructed on them. He also said that that Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, state services and banking services.

"All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them," Naqvi said.

The minister also said that the Centre will extend free coaching to Muslim girls preparing for for UPSC, banking and state services exams.

On Tuesday, Naqvi had announced to connect madrasas with the formal education system of the country in order to enable the students of these seminaries to "contribute to the development of the society".

Modernisation of madrasas is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

In the previous tenure, the Centre had identified around 90 districts in the country for minority communities' development and it now plans to expand it to 308 districts.