New Delhi, Aug 15: Delhi Transit Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will provide free ride for women from October 29, which also marks "bhai dooj", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an Independence Day event in the national capital today.

"On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give a gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety," Kejriwal said.

In June, with Assembly elections due in Delhi next year, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had said it planned to make metro and bus rides free for women, in a bid "to encourage them to use public transport" for their safety.

"The government is considering waiving fares for women in DTC buses and Delhi Metro to encourage them to use public transport in view of their safety," he had said at a public meeting.

The announcement came days after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2015, lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital to the BJP.

Kejriwal also said the cost of the progamme - around Rs. 700 crore - would be shouldered by his government, adding that those who could afford to buy tickets would be encouraged to do so.

However, Transport Department officials have pointed out that while allowing free travel on DTC and cluster buses is feasible, the same is more challenging for the Metro.

