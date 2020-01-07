  • search
    'Free Kashmir' poster raised at Mumbai protest against JNU violence

    New Delhi, Jan 07: Amid outrage over the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, a poster with an open anti-India message 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India. This has evoked strong reactions on social media.

    File photo
    The pictures and video of the protests underway at Gateway of India, tweeted by ANI, show a woman holding 'Free Kashmir' banner.

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far.

    Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers that left more than 30 injured.

    The JNUSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad sparred over each other after masked men entered the university campus and attacked students brutally.

    The JNU students union claimed that the ABVP members, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with lathis, rods and hammers and beating up students. The Union has dubbed it as an emergency situation.

    "Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in the crimes, forcing students to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans," the JNUSU said on Twitter.

    However, the ABVP claimed that Left activists were behind the violence in JNU.

    It blamed Leftist student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF for the attack where 25 students were injured in the attack.

