'Free Kashmir' poster raised at Mumbai protest against JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 07: Amid outrage over the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, a poster with an open anti-India message 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India. This has evoked strong reactions on social media.

The pictures and video of the protests underway at Gateway of India, tweeted by ANI, show a woman holding 'Free Kashmir' banner.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers that left more than 30 injured.

The JNUSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad sparred over each other after masked men entered the university campus and attacked students brutally.

The JNU students union claimed that the ABVP members, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with lathis, rods and hammers and beating up students. The Union has dubbed it as an emergency situation.

"Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in the crimes, forcing students to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans," the JNUSU said on Twitter.

However, the ABVP claimed that Left activists were behind the violence in JNU.

It blamed Leftist student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF for the attack where 25 students were injured in the attack.

Free Kashmir is a Pakistani propaganda



Free Kashmir from whom? Kashmir and POK is part of India



Sonam Kapoor, Kokana Sen, Anurag Kashyap should be ashamed of themselves@TarekFatah https://t.co/QXe998287e pic.twitter.com/1TmM6Idt4K — Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) January 6, 2020

What is a 'Free Kashmir' poster doing at a protest against JNU violence in Mumbai? Only criminal separatist thugs can carry such a poster in a free democratic secular republic of India. https://t.co/y2mmuZ0frL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 6, 2020

It's been 5 months or more of Kashmir Clampdown and this man's audacity to outrage on a poster with *Free Kashmir* is seething.



Fuck you BJP! https://t.co/9V6Yp1uDjH — Ganesh Mantravadi🇮🇳 #ResistCAA_NRC #FuckHindutva (@ganeshmantra) January 6, 2020

The protest for violence in JNU in Mumbai was instantly turned into Free Kashmir . Don't forget, Bollywood is standing with this tukde tukde gang.pic.twitter.com/2QG8Iq7YX3 — Rishi Bagree ऋषि 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) January 6, 2020

Why should a poster reading 'Free Kashmir' be seen at Gateway of India, Mumbai?? Isn't this a protest against yesterday's violence at JNU?? How are the two even connected?? #LeftKillingJNU pic.twitter.com/AsRCbPrjfB — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 6, 2020