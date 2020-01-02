Free high-speed WiFi services on Delhi's metro Airport Express Line from today

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Delhi Metro is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the DMRC, officials said.

    The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations. "The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow," a senior official said on Wednesday.

    "We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line," he said.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
