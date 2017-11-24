Free from jail, 10 million bounty man Hafiz Saeed back in business

Hafiz Saeed, the man with a 10 million bounty as expected put out a grand show of strength after he was released from house arrest. Oblivious to the fact that he was the one who masterminded the Mumbai 26/11 attack and also the US has declared him a terrorist, Saeed was greeted by thousands of his followers.

The cause of Kashmir is my top priority he said. I will make Kashmir free, he also said. "I was detained for 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir," Saeed told his supporters who gathered outside his residence to celebrate his release.

The Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had unanimously ordered Saeed's release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which expired tonight.

"I fight the case of Kashmiris. I will gather the people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir. And we will try to help Kashmiris get their destination of freedom."

Saeed said he was detained when he announced a month of solidarity for Kashmiris this January. He used the release order to buttress his claims of "innocence".

"I am very happy that none of the allegations against me proved as three judges of the LHC ordered my release ...India had levelled baseless allegations against me. The LHC's review board decision has proved that I am innocent," Saeed said.

The JuD chief said that the US, on India's request, pressured Pakistan to detain him.

"I was detained on the pressure of the US on the Pakistani government. The US did so on the request of India," he claimed.

Several JuD activists gathered outside Saeed's residence in Jauhar town in Lahore to celebrate his release.

OneIndia News