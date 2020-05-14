Free food grain supply to all migrants for next 2 months: FM Sitharaman

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the migrants will get free food grain supply for the next two months.

"Free foodgrain supply to migrants for 2 months now expanded for those who don't have NFSA or state cards. 5 kg of wheat or rice or 1 kg of chana to be provided," FM Sitharaman said.

"About 8 crore migrants are expected to benefit," she added.