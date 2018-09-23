Francois Hollande's statement, Rahul's tweet are 'orchestrated', says Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Sep 23: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday alleged that it was not a mere coincidence that the Opposition leaders of the two countries were speaking in one voice on the controversial Rafale issue.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaitley said that there could be a linkage between Congress President Rahul Gandhi's charges on the NDA government and Hollande's statement on Rafale deal.

Connecting the September 21 statement made by former French President Hollande on Rafale in which he said the French side was asked by the Indian government to go with Reliance as an Offset partner, and a tweet by Rahul Gandhi on August 30 warning of impending news "in the next couple of weeks", Jaitley said that the two statements may have been orchestrated' as they are in perfect rhythm with each other.

Speaking on Hollande's statement, Jaitley said,''I won't be surprised if the whole thing is orchestrated. On August 30, why did he (Rahul Gandhi) tweet 'some bombs are going to burst in Paris'? And then what happens is in perfect rhythm with what he predicted.''

If Congress will only believe Hollande's first statement, Jaitley said that Congress can believe anything, but you must remember a basic principle of conduct, which for centuries has ruled throughout the world. Which is 'Men may state inaccurate facts, circumstances never lie.''

''Pity Rahul Gandhi's understanding- how is it a scandal if a dozen Indian companies say that for a 56,000cr contract, if offsets are going to be 28,000cr, I want to be among the 20 who are going to make offset supplies?Everyone will get 2000-4000cr. How is it impropriety?.'' he also said.

''It's highly objectionable statement. Surgical strike is something India should be proud of. Your patriotism is questionable if you are ashamed of it &refer to it in a derogatory manner,'' FM Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's tweet that Rafale Deal was a surgical strike on forces'.

Upon asking why PM Modi has not spoken on Rafale Deal, Jaitley said,''Let me tell you, those who are to speak have spoken. Merely because somebody can resort to untruths and vulgarity is no reason for the PM to participate in a debate of this kind.''

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked PM Modi and said people are now heard saying that the country's "watchman" is a "thief".

PM Modi had said he did not want to become the country's prime minister, but its 'chowkidar' (watchman), Gandhi recalled.

On Friday, Hollande revealed that the choice to select Reliance Defence as the offset partner of Dassault Aviation was made by the Indian government and France had no option but to go ahead with it. He said this in an exclusive interview to French journal Mediapart.