France to train Indian flight surgeons for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Indian flight surgeons will be trained by France to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious India's first human space mission Gaganyaan, officials of India's space agency (ISRO) said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the two-week training is a critical aspect of the Gaganyaan project that is aimed at sending three Indians to space by 2022.

The officials said to PTI that a memorandum of understanding on the matter is expected to be signed later this week when French space agency CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall arrives in Bengaluru.

ISRO official, has also added that the flight surgeons, who will be Indian Air Force doctors specialising in aviation medicines and responsible for the health of astronauts before, during and after flight, will be shortlisted soo.

After they are shortlisted, they will then undergo two weeks training in France.

Brigitte Godard, a flight surgeon with the European Space Agency, was in India in July and August last year to start the training of physicians and engineers.

Mysore Defence Food Research Lab prepares food items for the astronauts of 'Gaganyaan' mission

France has a well-established mechanism for space medicine. It also has the MEDES space clinic, a subsidiary of CNES, where space surgeons undergo training.

Officials said talks are also on whether to send the astronauts to France for further training.

Earlier, four shortlisted astronauts, all test pilots from the Indian Air Force were already sent to Russia for an 11-month training programme.

India and France reportedly, share robust ties in the area of space. The two countries had signed a joint vision for space cooperation in March 2018, months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan project.

ISRO selects 4 IAF pilots for manned mission 'Gaganyaan'

The vision statement envisaged developing technologies for human exploration of the universe under which ISRO and CNES would jointly develop capabilities and critical technologies.