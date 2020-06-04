  • search
    France President writes to PM Modi, extends supports for cyclone Amphan victims

    New Delhi, June 04: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying condolences and solidarity with the kin of cyclone Amphan victims in India.

    French President Emmanuel Macron
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    President Macron has offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of affected.

    The French diplomatic sources stated, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan in India, France President Emmanuel Macron wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On behalf of the French people, President Macron conveyed his heartfelt condolences and his full solidarity."

    The sources also claimed that French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
