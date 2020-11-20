YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    France advises keeping Pakistan origin technicians away from Rafale fighters

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: In the wake of India's security concerns, France has has issued directions to keep Pakistan origin, technicians away from the Rafale fighter jet under the export control regime.

    France advises keeping Pakistan origin technicians away from Rafale fighters

    France has also told Qatar, one of the countries that bought the Rafale jets, not to allow Pakistan origin techincians to work with the plane. This is because the Pakistan origin technicians could leak information about the jets to Islamabad.

    Rafale fighters set to get meaner this month with HAMMERS

    India had raised these concerns as it is its front-line fighter. Moreover Pakistan has also shared information about vital defence data with China in the past. During his visit to France, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was informed about the French government's decision. Shringla, it may be recalled had visited France on October 29.

    France also assured the foreign secretary that it is very sensitive to the security of its ally.

    Meanwhile France ha also decided not to upgrade the Mirage III and Mirage 5 fighter jets, following Pakistan's request. The development comes in the wake of Imran Khan's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron who defended the right to mock religion following the murder of a French school teacher.

    More RAFALE AIRCRAFT News

    Read more about:

    rafale aircraft pakistan france

    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X