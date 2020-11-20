France advises keeping Pakistan origin technicians away from Rafale fighters

India to get second batch of Rafales in November

New Delhi, Nov 20: In the wake of India's security concerns, France has issued directions to keep Pakistan origin, technicians away from the Rafale fighter jet under the export control regime.

France has also told Qatar, one of the countries that bought the Rafale jets, not to allow Pakistan origin technicians to work with the plane. This is because the Pakistan origin technicians could leak information about the jets to Islamabad.

India had raised these concerns as it is its front-line fighter. Moreover, Pakistan has also shared information about vital defence data with China in the past. During his visit to France, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was informed about the French government's decision. Shringla, it may be recalled had visited France on October 29.

France also assured the foreign secretary that it is very sensitive to the security of its ally.

Meanwhile, France ha also decided not to upgrade the Mirage III and Mirage 5 fighter jets, following Pakistan's request. The development comes in the wake of Imran Khan's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron who defended the right to mock religion following the murder of a French school teacher.