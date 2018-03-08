Fr Jose Poothrukayil no longer an accused in Sister Abhaya death case

In a major twist of events, a special court has removed Fr Jose Poothrukayil from the array of accused in the case relating to the death of Sister Abhaya. She was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a convent in Kottayam, Kerala in 1992.

Special judge, J Nazar found no clear evidence against the priest in the suspected homicidal drowning case. The court however ordered Fr. Thomas Kottoor and Sister Stephy, to face trial.

The CBI which probed the case informed the court that though there were no eyewitnesses, there was enough evidence to prosecute the accused. The agency said that Sister Stephy had hit Abhaya thrice on the head with the blunt side of an axe when she entered the convent's kitchen to drink water and found the suspects in an objectionable position.

The CBI further said that the accused threw Abhaya into the convent's well to make it appear as a case of suicide or accident.

