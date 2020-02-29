  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four ZUF terrorists arrested in Howrah

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 29: Four Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrah's Golabari area, police said.

    The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN), revealed details of their hideout in Howrah, a senior officer of the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) said.

    Four ZUF terrorists arrested in Howrah
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The ZUF is a Manipur-based militant outfit operating in the Nagaland-Manipur border.

    An amount of Rs 34,54,270 was seized from the possession of the four ZUF militants, who admitted of accumulating the booty after abducting Avijit Dhar, project manager of Simplex, on February 19 from Noney district of Manipur, he said.

    "Out of the four ZUF militants, two each are from Assam and Manipur," the officer said.

    Huge increase in ceasefire violations by Pak to push terrorists into India

    The Kolkata Police STF had on Thursday arrested an Assam resident from the city's Dharmatala bus terminal area and seized from his possession FICN amounting to Rs 1,50,000.

    "During grilling, he had informed us about his associates hiding in Howrah. A raid was conducted in Golabari Police Station area today the ZUF militants were arrested," he said.

    The arrested persons will be produced at a city court on Saturday, the official said.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists arrested howrah militants

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X