Four years of Mangalyaan: Here are some incredible photos of Red Planet taken by ISRO Mars Orbiter

Incredible photos of the Mars:

India's Research and development company, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a tweet published two photographs clicked by the Mars Orbiter and mentioned that the Mars Colour Camera has acquired more than 980 photographs from of the Red planet.

About the Mars Orbiter mission:

The mission which was only expected to survive for six months after being inserted into Mars' orbit, has surprised on and all by capturing the seasonal variations of the red planet for two Martian years.

When was it launched?

Mars Orbiter successfully got inserted into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt. The Rs 4.50 billion-mission was launched with the PSLV-C25 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 5, 2013. After crossing more than 660 million km in 300 days, it entered into the Mars orbit.