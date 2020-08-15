Four who helped procure gold in Kerala smuggling case arrested

New Delhi, Aug 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested four more persons in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

Those arrested are Mohammad Anwar, Hamzath, Kunjumon and Hamjad. All the four are residents of Malappuram District.

During the custodial interrogation of the other accused, it was revealed that the four arrested persons had provided funds for procuring and smuggling gold into India. During the search operations conducted at six locations, digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized.

So far the NIA has arrested 20 persons in connection with the case. While opposing the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the case the NIA had said that. Gold and narcotics are the most preferred means of funding for terrorist activities. After the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, the agencies are on high alert regarding terror funding, the NIA had said while objecting to the bail plea.

The NIA said that the accused persons used the lockdown period to smuggle the gold and this shows the intent of these persons to destabilise the economy.

These persons smuggled 200 kilograms of gold on 20 occasions since June 2019, the NIA further submitted.