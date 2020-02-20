Four well-known Mumbai hotels get 'LeT' threat mails

Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Feb 19: Security beefed up after four high-end hotels in Mumbai on Wednesday received threat e-mail claiming to be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a police official said.

According to PTI report, the four hotels- Hotel Leela, Hotel Princess, Hotel Park and Hotel Ramada Inn received the threat mails on Wednesday, following which they were thoroughly checked.

According to the police, however nothing suspicious element was found during the check.

The officials statement that after the police were told about the threat mails, security was beefed up at these hotels. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the hotels, but nothing suspicious was found in them," the official said.

Pranay Ashok, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) said that the anti-sabotage check of these hotels was conducted in the presence of the local police. But nothing suspicious was found there.