    Four suspected COVID-19 patients escape in Pune

    Pune, Apr 27: Four suspected patients of COVID-19 allegedly escaped while being taken to an institutional quarantine facility in Pune city, poice said on Sunday.

    The incident took place on Saturday, police said.

    "Four people, including a woman, are secondary contacts of a coronavirus positive patient. They were being taken in an ambulance to a quarantine facility in Sinhgad Road area on Saturday," an officer from Sinhagad Road police station said.

    "While the ambulance stopped at the facility's entrance gate for admission procedure, the four persons fled away," he said.

    A search has been launched to trace these people, the officer added.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
