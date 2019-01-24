Four-storey building collapses in Gurugram, seven feared trapped

India

oi-Deepika S

Gurugram, Jan 24: More than seven persons are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Ullawas area on Thursday morning. A rescue operation has been launched.

News agency ANI reported that Haryana fire service personnel are trying to find the area where the five people are trapped and a bulldozer has been deployed to clear the debris.

Rubbles were seen strewn across the accident site, with emergency services struggling to remove them and rescue the trapped persons.

"Rescue teams are still searching for trapped labourers by removing heavy concrete material and iron grills. Efforts are on to save them", Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"Rescue teams are facing difficulty as they are removing concrete, iron grills, debris. There could be seven people, all labourers, feared trapped", Isham Singh, a fire officer, said.

Officials from Haryana fire department are attempting to pinpoint the exact spot where people are trapped.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Ghaziabad and Dwarka have been sent to the spot to aide in operations. At least three teams are at work.