    Four-storey building collapses in Gurugram, over 5 feared trapped

    Gurugram, Jan 24: More than five persons are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Ullawas area on Thursday morning. A rescue operation has been launched.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    News agency ANI reported that Haryana fire service personnel are trying to find the area where the five people are trapped and a bulldozer has been deployed to clear the debris.

    Rubbles were seen strewn across the accident site, with emergency services struggling to remove them and rescue the trapped persons.

    Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad and Dwarka have joined the rescue operations.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
