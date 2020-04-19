Four states tell chemists to keep records of people buying cold and fever drugs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Four states have issued medical advisories to medical stores to keep a record of anyone purchasing medicines for fever, cold and cough.

The advisories have been issued by the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. This comes in the wake of several persons self-medicating and later being tested positive for coronavirus.

Andhra and Telangana have sought a daily list and said that the authorities would track these persons and get them tested. The apprehension is that a large number of people are purchasing drugs like paracetamol to suppress COVID-19 like symptoms to avoid getting tested and being put in quarantine for 14 days. In Telangana, several cases were found where in people had self-medicated and later tested positive.

"You are requested to convene a meeting with medical shops owners' and pharmacists' associations urgently and instruct them to necessarily take phone numbers and contact addresses of people who are coming to buy these medicines... The shopkeepers should also tell the customers that getting themselves tested is for their benefit," a memo issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of Telangana read.

In Pune too a similar advisory has been issued. The lists have to be submitted via WhatsApp by 8 pm daily and failure to do so will attract action.