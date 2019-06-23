Four prisoners escape from Neemuch district jail in MP; police blame the height of wall

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, June 23: Four prisoners, who were convicted in connection with different crimes, including rape, murder and smuggling of narcotics, managed to flee from a prison in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday. A massive search has been launched for them.

According to RC Basunia, Jailor, Neemuch District Prison, all four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope between 3-4 AM.

They have been identified as Narsingh, Dube Lal, Pankaj and Lekh Ram.

Neemuch jailor RC Basunia said, "The prisoners climbed the jail wall with the help of a rope and jumped out of the jail."

According to jail authorities, the walls are not so high and easy to scale.

Two undertrial prisoners lodged in the district jail in Madhya Pradesh's Morena escaped from the facility in the February 2017.

In 2016, eight SIMI operatives were killed in a police encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal after a daring escape from Bhopal Central jail.