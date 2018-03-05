Four persons including Nirav Modi’s auditor arrested in PNB scam

Four persons have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the PNB scam. They include an auditor of the Nirav Modi Group of Companies and a director of the Mehul Choksi led Gitanjali group of companies.

Manish K Bosamiya, the then Additional General Manager (operation) and Miten Anil Pandya, the then Finance Manager, both of Firestarter International, were arrested for their alleged role in the preparation of applications for the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoU) submitted to PNB.

Auditor Sanjay Rambhia, a partner in the Mumbai-based CA firm Sampat and Mehta has also been arrested. The agency also arrested Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair, the then director of Gili India Ltd.

On Saturday, a Mumbai court issued non-bailable warrants against Modi and Choksi. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is pushing for a red corner notice against the duo in a bid to restrict their movements and also extradite them.

OneIndia News

