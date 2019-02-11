Four passengers of AI Express suffer nose bleeding due to pressurisation problem

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 11: Four passengers onboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Calicut suffered nose bleeding due to pressurisation problem on Sunday.

    The incident happened when the plane, which had 185 passengers on board, took off from Muscat airport.

    Air India Express spokesperson said the plane returned to bay due to "aircraft pressurisation problem" and four passengers had nose bleeding.

    The four passengers were treated by the airport doctor and declared fit to travel. Few other passengers who had experienced discomfort and ear pain soon became alright after the aircraft landed back and they were inside the terminal building, the statement said.

    The flight 'IX - 350' had 185 passengers, including 3 infants. It was a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
