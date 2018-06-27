Four OGWs of Jaish arrested in Kashmir

In a major breakthrough, the security forces have arrested four overground workers of the Jaish-e-Mohammad from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

While acting on specific information, the Sopore police with the assistance of the 22 RR 177/BN CRPF and 179/BN CRPF laid a naka at Fruitmandi crossing Sopore Northern part of Kashmir and arrested the four terrorists.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Ayub, Fayaz Ahmad, David Ahmad and Maqsood Ahmad. The police recovered from them, grenades, matrix sheets of the Jaish. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day