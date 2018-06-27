English

Four OGWs of Jaish arrested in Kashmir

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In a major breakthrough, the security forces have arrested four overground workers of the Jaish-e-Mohammad from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Four OGWs of Jaish arrested in Kashmir

    While acting on specific information, the Sopore police with the assistance of the 22 RR 177/BN CRPF and 179/BN CRPF laid a naka at Fruitmandi crossing Sopore Northern part of Kashmir and arrested the four terrorists.

    Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Ayub, Fayaz Ahmad, David Ahmad and Maqsood Ahmad. The police recovered from them, grenades, matrix sheets of the Jaish. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir arrested security forces jaish e mohammad sopore

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 6:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue