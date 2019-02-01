  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four officers appointed in CBI

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The government has appointed four officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

    Four officers appointed in CBI

    In inducting these officers, the government is understood to have also considered the views of CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao, they said.

    Also Read | Departmental action stares at ousted CBI chief, Alok Verma

    Akhilesh Kumar Singh, 2003-batch IPS from Assam Meghalaya cadre and A T Durai Kumar, 2004-batch IPS from Tamil Nadu cadre have been appointed as DIG in the CBI, a government order said.

    Putta Vimaladitya, a 2008 batch IPS from Kerala cadres and Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia, 2009 batch IPS from Uttar Pradesh cadre have been appointed as superintendent of police in the agency, they said.

    After getting duties and responsibilities of the director, the CBI till new chief is appointed, Rao has done mass transfers from the levels of joint directors to additional SPs, which have been criticised by some officers within the organisation as full-fledged director is yet to be appointed, the officials said.

    Also Read | Jinxed: Now Justice Ramanna says won't hear case challenging appointment of interim CBI director

    Rao was given the duties and responsibilities of the CBI director after a high-level committee transferred the then chief Alok Verma as DG Fire Services on January 10 as a hunt for the new CBI director started.

    Read more about:

    cbi officers nageswara rao

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 5:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue