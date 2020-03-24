Four new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total number ticks to 38 in the state

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Four new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 38 on Tuesday.

"Out of 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, three are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports in Karnataka", an official update said.

Between 2 pm on Monday and 8 am on Tuesday, four more new cases, including three with a travel history to Dubai, have been confirmed in Karnataka, the update said.

Meanwhile, three persons, including two Australia returnees, who violated the home quarantine advise have been apprehended here and isolated, it said.