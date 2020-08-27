Four more arrested in Kerala Gold Smuggling case, incriminating material seized

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The National Investigation has arrested four more persons in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

Kerala Gold Smuggling case: A murky affair and the story so far

Those arrested are Jifsal, Aboobacker P, Abdu Shameen and Abdul Hameed. They are accused of conspiring with the other accused and also financing the smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram. They have also been accused of receiving smuggled gold and proceeds from the racket.

The NIA also conducted searches at the houses of these accused persons in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. They respective jewellery shops were also searched by the NIA team and several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized.

Fire at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges conspiracy to sabotage evidence in gold smuggling probe

The NIA has so far arraigned 25 accused in the case of which 20 have been arrested.

The NIA had earlier told a court that the investigation discloses that the accused had earned profit from the offence and proceeds of smuggling could be used for terror funding.

It said the investigation conducted so far revealed that the accused had conspired and sourced gold in large quantities from abroad on multiple occasions earlier and smuggled it through various airports, especially in Kerala.

Investigation has to be conducted abroad and interrogation into roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this crime, the NIA said.

It said the accused have used various social media platforms to communicate with co-accused and suspects for committing the offence.

The seized digital devices of the accused have been forwarded to C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram for cyber forensic analysis.

Four who helped procure gold in Kerala smuggling case arrested

"Investigation had also revealed the larger conspiracy involving influential people both in India and abroad behind this crime and that the racket has already transported bulk quantities of gold from Middle East through diplomatic baggage and sold it clandestinely to various people, with the intention of threatening economic security of India," the NIA said.