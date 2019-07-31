  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four JMB terrorists arrested in Assam

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Barpeta, July 31: Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadres were arrested in Barpeta district of lower Assam, police said.

    Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar told reporters that they had been keeping a watch on JMB activities in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

    Four JMB terrorists arrested in Assam
    Representational Image

    "We received an input Monday night about the presence of three cadres in Bhabanipur area. We were successful in arresting Hafizur Rahman," Kumar said.

    Lie low, don't indulge in direct attacks: ISI has a word of advise for its terrorists in Kashmir

    The police seized a country-made revolver and four live rounds from him, the officer said.

    "Following his arrest, we conducted a raid on Tuesday and arrested two trained JMB cadres, Sariful Islam and Yaqub Ali, from Koyakuchi area here," the SP said.

    Barpeta, July 31: Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadres were arrested in Barpeta district of lower Assam, police said.

    Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar told reporters that they had been keeping a watch on JMB activities in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

    "We received an input Monday night about the presence of three cadres in Bhabanipur area. We were successful in arresting Hafizur Rahman," Kumar said.

    The police seized a country-made revolver and four live rounds from him, the officer said.

    "Following his arrest, we conducted a raid on Tuesday and arrested two trained JMB cadres, Sariful Islam and Yaqub Ali, from Koyakuchi area here," the SP said.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested jmb assam terrorists

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue