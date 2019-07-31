Four JMB terrorists arrested in Assam

India

Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Barpeta, July 31: Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadres were arrested in Barpeta district of lower Assam, police said.

Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar told reporters that they had been keeping a watch on JMB activities in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

"We received an input Monday night about the presence of three cadres in Bhabanipur area. We were successful in arresting Hafizur Rahman," Kumar said.

The police seized a country-made revolver and four live rounds from him, the officer said.

"Following his arrest, we conducted a raid on Tuesday and arrested two trained JMB cadres, Sariful Islam and Yaqub Ali, from Koyakuchi area here," the SP said.

