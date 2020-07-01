Soldier martyred, 3 injured after terrorists open fire on CRPF party in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 01: One CRPF has been martyred in a terror attack at Sopore in Janmu and Kashmir. One civlian too has lost his life in the attack.

Three other jawans have been injured in the attack.

The attack took place at the Model Town in the Sopore area, this morning. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

The terrorists attacked a Naka party at the Model Town in Sopore. The police said that the terrorists began firing indiscriminately.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital and the entire area has been cordoned off.