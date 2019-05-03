  • search
    Four global accounting giants barred from practising law in India

    New Delhi, May 03: Demanding list of all the advocates representing these companies in courts, the Bar Council of Delhi has asked four giant accounting firms - KPMG, Price Water House Coopers, Ernst & Young and Deloitte India - to not practice law.

    The order barring these firms from law practice was issued by the Bar Council of India after a complaint by senior advocate Lalit Bhasin who is also the President of The society of Indian Law firms, reported barandbench.com.

    These four giant companies offer full-scale legal services and alternate legal service in many countries. In India, they were allegedly encroaching into the domain of legal practice by offering non-litigation services.

    As per reports, the Advocates Act, which governs legal practice in India, does not allow audit firms to offer legal services. The next hearing in this matter is on July 12, 2019.

    

    

    

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
    
