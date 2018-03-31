Four from Kerala who joined Islamic State killed

Four persons from Kerala who had joined the Islamic State have been reportedly killed. A family of three and another person from Kasaragod had reportedly joined the ISIS.

The news of their death was made known to the relatives, following which the police have initiated a probe.

The deceased was among the 21 people from Kasaragod district who went missing and later reportedly joined the ISIS in 2016. One of the relatives of the deceased has received a message that they have been killed, Kasaragod district panchayat member V P P Mustafa said. But there were no details about how it happened, source of the information or from where it came, he told PTI. When contacted, police also confirmed that such a message had been received three days ago.

As per the information, the deceased were Shihas, his wife Ajmala and their child, all hailing from Padana, and Muhammed Mansad from Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district.

The National Investigation Agency has been probing the case of the missing Keralites, suspected to have joined the terror group.

Among them, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad. They include four women and three children.

OneIndia News

