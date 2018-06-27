English
Four actresses quit Malayalam Movie Artists Association after Dileep’s reinstatement

    Four female actors, including the victim, have resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the reinstatement of sexual assault accused actor Dileep's membership. Those who have decided to resign include the victim, besides Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas.

    Caption: Actor Dileep is an accused in the sexual assault case. PTI file photo
    Superstar Dileep, the eighth accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case, had recently filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

    Dileep was arrested after two rounds of questioning on July 10, 2017, for his alleged role in the conspiracy hatched for the abduction of a Malayalam actress.Superstar Dileep, the eighth accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case, had recently filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

