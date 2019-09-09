Four earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba district

By Simran Kashyap

Shimla/New Delhi, Sep 9: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu & Kashmir-Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border at 9:27 pm on Monday.

Tremors were felt thrice within an hour in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday afternoon, officials said. No immediate loss of life or property was reported, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

The epicentre of the earthquakes, which occurred between 12.10 pm and 12.57 pm, was north-east of the Himachal Pradesh- Jammu and Kashmir border at a depth of five kilometres, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The earthquakes were of a magnitude between 2.7 and 5, he added.

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hit at 12.10 pm. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 12.40 pm followed by the third at 12.50 pm, which had a magnitude of 2.7.

On Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake had hit Chamba at 5.30 am followed by 4.9-magnitude tremors on the Himachal-J&K border at 8.04 am. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone.