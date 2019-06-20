Four-day-old dies in UP's Bareilly after being shuttled around; doctor suspended

Lucknow/Bareilly, June 20: A four-day-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after her parents were shuttled from one hospital wing to another for over three hours, prompting the government to initiate action against seniors doctors.

The girl who was born at a private hospital on June 15, had difficulty in breathing after which her parents brought her to the government hospital in Bareilly. The child's family alleged that she died after being shuttled from one wing of the hospital to another.

Later, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the men's wing of the hospital, on charges of negligence of duty.

"I have ordered suspension of CMS of Male Hospital Bareilly on the negligence of duty and have ordered for departmental proceedings against CMS of Women Hospital. Any insensitivity by Govt. officials will not be tolerated in #NewUP," Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Wednesday night.

"The action was taken after a critically sick child was brought to Male Hospital, where sufficient paediatricians were available, but instead of stabilising the child and giving due treatment, he turned family away to Women Hospital. CMS of Women Hospital referred child back," he said in another tweet.