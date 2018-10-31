Four Chief Justices recommended for elevation to Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Supreme Court's Collegium has recommended the elevation of four judges to the top court.

The judges are the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, M R Shah, CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC, Hemant Gupta, CJ of Gujarat HC, R Subhash Reddy and CJ of the Tripura HC, Ajay Rastogi.

If the recommendations are accepted by the government the strength of the Supreme Court would go up to 28 as against the sanctioned strength of 31.

The names were recommended by the Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Madan Lokur, Kurian Joseph, A K Sikri and S A Bobde. The detailed consideration of the factors weighing in favour of the four judges is yet to be made public.