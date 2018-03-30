Four armed robbers loot passengers of Ambala-bound train

Four armed robbers looted valuables from passengers of an Ambala-bound train early today, soon after it departed from the Hazrat Nizamuddin station here, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am on the Nizamuddin-Ambala passenger train when it stopped in an area between the station and Tilak Bridge. The train had left Nizamuddin at 3:56 am, they said.

"Four robbers armed with knives threatened 12 to 15 passengers travelling in the train's general coach and decamped with their valuables such as mobile phones," Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.

"The robbery took place when the train stopped at Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge. One person suffered minor injuries, rest of the passengers are fine," he said.

The passengers have filed a preliminary complaint at the New Delhi railway station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case, the official said.

The spokesperson said that a joint team of the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is probing the matter.

PTI

