  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four accused including Aseemanand acquitted in Samjauta Express blast case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The special court has acquitted all four accused in the Samjauta express blast case.

    The court said that it did not find any evidence against Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chudhary.

    Four accused including Aseemanand acquitted in Samjauta Express blast case

    The final arguments in this case were concluded on March 6 and the verdict was reserved for March 11. However it was postponed after a Pakistani lady moved the court seeking permission to examine witnesses from her country. The court had earlier rejected her plea.

    Sixty-eight people, mostly Pakistan national, were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express near Panipat on February 18, 2007.

    The Samjhauta Express, also called Attari Express, is a bi-weekly train that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays - between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan.

    The NIA in its chargesheet had named eight persons as accused.

    Among them are: Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary, who appeared before the court. While Sunil Joshi, the alleged mastermind of the attack, was killed in December 2007.

    Three other accused -- Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange and Amit -- are still at large and have been declared proclaimed offenders

    More SAMJHAUTA EXPRESS News

    Read more about:

    samjhauta express swami aseemanand acquitted

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue