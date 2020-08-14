YouTube
    Fought Chinese army for 17-20 hours: ITBP in first account of LAC stand-off

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fought shoulder-to-shoulder and responded to Chinese aggression effectively for up to 20 hours in a number of clashes along the Line of Actual Control between May and June this year.

    In its first official account of the standoff between the two militaries, the ITBP revealed how its troops "not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to advancing PLA (Chinese People''s Liberation Army) troops and brought the situation under control".

    A statement released by ITBP said that DG Deswal has recommended 21 Gallantry medal recommendations, 294 DG Gallantry Commendations for ITBP personnel "for displaying raw courage and bravery" during the face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in May-June.

    Onus of Galwan clash not on China says Chinese enjoy in embassy magazine

    The ITBP said its troops "fought the whole night" in the area and they received minimum casualties, while gave a befitting reply to the stone-pelters of the PLA.

    "At places, they (ITBP) gave a determined standoff for about 17-20 hours throughout."

    "Due to the high-altitude training and manoeuver experience of the force in the Himalayas, the ITBP troops kept PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas," it said.

    Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh area on the intervening night of June 15-16.

    While China has accepted that it also suffered causalities during these clashes, it has not given out exact numbers.

    With PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 21:01 [IST]
