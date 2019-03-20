Formula must apply on captain too: Akhilesh Yadav on BJP dropping sitting MPs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday has targetted the BJP on Twitter over the party's recent decision to drop its all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Questioning the decision, Akhilesh Yadav said it indicated that the BJP has already conceded defeat and the formula must apply on the team captain as well.

"...Why is the ruling party [BJP] not giving tickets to most of its MPs again? It means they have accepted that the party has failed. The formula should be applied on the captain as well," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

In a major decision, the BJP on Tuesday announced it will drop its all 10 incumbent MPs from Chhattisgarh and replace them with new faces in the Lok Sabha polls, a decision that comes in the wake of the party's drubbing in the recent assembly elections.

Many prominent faces like Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai and seven times Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Ramesh Bais have been left out of the electoral contest.

The announcement is seen as BJP's bid to regain lost territory after the Congress handed it a massive defeat in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in December.