  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Uttarakhand CM's son joins Congress

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 16: Manish Khanduri, the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, joined s Congress party in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun on Saturday.

    Former Uttarakhand CMs son joins Congress
    Manish Khanduri

    Manish Khanduri, who is a former journalist and has worked with social media platform Facebook, is learnt to have met Gandhi recently.

    Khanduri said, "I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth, I said, 'yes'."

    Khanduri Sr is a sitting Lok Sabha member from Pauri, from where the Congress is expected to field his son this time. Khaduri Sr is reportedly unhappy with the BJP leadership of late, as there has been a controversy over his term as chairman of Standing Committee of Defence not being extended.

    Also Read | JDS Gen. Sec Danish Ali joins BSP 25 days ahead of LS polls

    Manish's sister Ritu Khanduri is a BJP legislator from Yamkeshwar seat which falls in Pauri Lok Sabha, the family's bastion. In the 2014 elections, she had won with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

    Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri and senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, also a former Chief Minister, from the state have expressed his inability to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    More uttarakhand NewsView All

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand ncp congress lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue