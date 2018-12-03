  • search

Former Uttarakhand Ayurved University Registrar arrested for corruption

By
    Dehradun, Dec 3: Former Uttarakhand Ayurved University Registrar Mrityunjay Mishra was arrested on charges of corruption in Dehradun on Monday, 3 December.

    Former Uttarakhand Ayurved University Registrar arrested for corruption

    Mishra was facing charges of misappropriation of funds and alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Registrar.

    However, an inquiry which was constituted in 2016 to look into the allegation of misappropriation of funds while Mishra was serving as Registrar of the Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) had absolved him of all charges.

    The inquiry found that a complete record of all the expenditure was made by Mishra and the remaining amount was duly transferred to the secret account of the university.

    In an order dated December 21, 2012, the state government had appointed Dr MC Joshi as inquiry officer to look into the charges of misappropriation of funds and alleged financial irregularities by Mishra.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 18:57 [IST]
