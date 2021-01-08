Farmers' protest: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP, says it is a 'conspiracy' to grab land of farmers

Will not get vaccinated for now, ‘BJP vaccine not trustworthy': Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav demands reservation to all castes to be on basis of their population

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Jan 08: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that reservation should be provided to different castes based on their population.

Addressing the media in Chitrakoot ahead of his participation in a training camp of the party, the former chief minister said that the ruling BJP in the state was trying to divide the backward classes.

India at UNSC to chair Taliban sanctions committee

"The BJP government is trying to divide the other backward classes (OBCs) under backward and most backward categories. As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath, only one caste was getting the benefit of reservation," Yadav said.

Yadav further launched a series of attack against the Yogi Adityanath government. Calling the BJP a party of liars, Yadav said the current Adityanath regime had been only renaming schemes launched by his government to show its performance and claim the credit.

He said the BJP state government had no clear plan to undertake coronavirus vaccination, adding the poor in the state were yet to be told when they will be vaccinated against the deadly disease.

New COVID variant: Air India flight with 256 from UK to land in Delhi

Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

He also slammed the government over the prevailing law and order situation and referred to the recent Badaun rape and murder case. Yadav said women continue ti remain unsafe in Yogi Adityanath's UP.

Speaking about the next elections in the state, the SP chief said his party will return to power by allying with other parties.