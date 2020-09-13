YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi

    By
    |

    Patna, Sep 13: Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said.

    Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi
      Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News

      Singh died around 11am due to breathlessness and other complications, Kedar Yadav, who remains by the side of the septuagenarian, told PTI over phone. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, he said. Singh's wife had died earlier.

      The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for performance of the last rites, the aide said. Singh had fallen critically ill late Friday night and was put on a ventilator in ICU in the AIIMS, Yadav added.

      Earlier in June he had tested positive for COVID and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post COVID complications.

      More AIIMS News

      Read more about:

      aiims

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X